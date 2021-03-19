LEWISBURG — DIG Furniture Bank, a Union County nonprofit, is hosting an up-cycled online furniture auction fundraiser May 29 to celebrate its one-year anniversary of providing furniture and household items to local families in need.
Fresh StART is now recruiting local artists to choose a piece of old furniture to “up-cycle” into a unique piece of functional art to be purchased by the public. All profits will go directly toward the operations of the nonprofit organization.
To learn more about Fresh StART, including how to become an artist or purchase a piece on May 29, visit www.digfb.org/fresh-start or email info@digfb.org.