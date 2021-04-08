SUNBURY — The Sunbury Arts Council hosted its first art show on Thursday with 36 artists from as far away as Lancaster.
The event also showcased the Studio 421 gallery at 413 Market St.
"This is something that I am happy to be a part of," said artist Mars Hammond, 26, of Sunbury. "This is really cool to have right here in Sunbury and it is providing a way for us as a community to come together through the arts."
Arts Council President Lindie Lloyd, and Vice-President John Barnhart, Lloyd's father, said they were thrilled to see people pouring in to check out the gallery.
"This is wonderful for the city," Barnhart said. "This gives our talented community and beyond a chance to showcase their work and have people be able to come and view or purchase the creations."
Lloyd agreed. "We have had people from all over coming in," Lloyd said. "I think it's great to see."
Sunbury resident Ashley Simpson said she stopped in to check out the art.
"It's great to just have so many people coming to our city and downtown," Simpson said.
Artist Maria Roshon, of Lancaster, said she has only been to Sunbury once before and she loved what she saw.
"This is a great little city with so many options," she said. "I plan on making many more trips here and to have this place right in the downtown is just great."
Lloyd said the Arts Council plans on hosting many more art shows in the future.
Councilman Josh Brosious said he was thrilled to see so many attending the event.
"This is exactly what we needed was an art studio like this," he said. "It's great to show the diversity we have and the different talents of everyone. To see so many people coming from all over to the city is exactly what we needed. The Arts Council did a fantastic job and we are all proud of the continued hard work and dedication they show to the city."