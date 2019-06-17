DANVILLE — Charges were dismissed against a woman who state police said clawed her fiance's face and ears with her fingernails after the alleged victim did not want the cast to proceed.
The victim in the case — Shane Betz, of Broadway Road in Limestone Township — appeared Thursday at a preliminary hearing and said he did not wish to move forward, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said.
As a result, County District Judge Marvin Shrawder dismissed charges of simple assault and harassment filed against Jennifer N. Purnell, 44, also of Broadway Road.
According to police, Purnell was upset for weeks because of the way Betz's mother treats her son.
Purnell tried to hit Betz with a wine bottle June 2, but her daughter took the bottle away from her. Betz threw it outside on the sidewalk where it shattered, police said. Purnell then attacked Betz with her fingernails by clawing his face and ears, police said. Betz pushed her off him and she allegedly attacked him a second time and tried to take his cellphone while biting his right index finger, police said.