SELINSGROVE — Susie Weller has been named assistant director at the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA).
Weller joined CAA in 2011 as a parent educator and most recently served as the agency's Community Impact director, overseeing programs and services for low-income individuals across the two counties.
"Susie has provided continuity and leadership in managing the support we offer to the community. Her background knowledge and experience have been invaluable, and I welcome the opportunity to partner with her at the executive level. She is a true asset to our community,” CAA Executive Director Sue Auman said.
The mission of CAA is to reduce poverty in Union and Snyder counties through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners.
"My goal is to support the people in our community who are in need by showing them grace and kindness because you never know what someone is going through," said Weller.
To learn more about CAA’s services, call 570-374-0181 or email info@union-snydercaa.org; visit the website at www.union-snydercaa.org; or follow CAA on social media at www.facebook.com/unionsnydercaa.