A State College firm is proposing to build an 84-bed assisted living facility on 18th Street in Penn Township.
The Penn Township planning board gave Keystone Real Estate Group, of State College, conditional use approval to build a 60,000-square-foot facility on 10 acres currently zoned residential and located next to Harris Estates and across the street from the Selinsgrove Intermediate School.
The next step is for a land development plan to be submitted to the township, zoning officer Julie Hartley said.
The township has only heard a "partial presentation" of the plans for the facility, she said.
Al Pringle, of Keystone Real Estate Group, said the facility will be owned by LifeCare Holdings, which manages six state-licensed senior living homes and has been in the business for more than 20 years.
The proposed building will have about 84 beds and each room will be about 250-square-feet, excluding restrooms and closets. A dining room, laundry room and other amenities will be included.
Kelly Feiler, president of the Regional Engagement Center (REC) in Selinsgrove, said the proposed facility in Penn Township will have no impact on her plans to build an intergenerational community to include 15 senior housing units in downtown Selinsgrove.
"Our project would only include independent housing options. Assisted living is very much needed in our area, and I am thrilled for the community that this may happen," Feiler said.
The nonprofit REC has received a $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and is awaiting word on whether it will obtain a $1.5 federal grant to support the project. The REC's formal application to the state for the RACP funds is due by Nov. 14.