U.S. Poultry & Egg Association is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award.
The award recognizes exemplary environmental stewardship by family farmers engaged in poultry and egg production.
Those eligible for the award include any family-owned poultry grower or egg producer supplying product to a USPOULTRY member or an independent producer who is a U.S. Poultry member. Nominations are due Oct. 31.
Winners of next year’s regional awards will receive a trip that covers travel expenses and hotel accommodations for two nights at the 2021 International Poultry Expo, in Atlanta, Georgia. Each will also receive a Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award sign to display near the entrance of their farm. The winner for each region will be named at a special award ceremony that will take place at the end of the Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit, on Jan. 26, 2021. Each regional winner will also receive a $1,000 cash award.
The application and competition details are available online at www.uspoultry.org/environment. For more information contact Lisette Reyes by phone at 678-635-9053 or email at lreyes@uspoultry.org.