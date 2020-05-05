MILTON — Time is running out for Milton Area High School past graduates and graduating seniors to apply for scholarships. The Milton High School Alumni Association awards five $1,000 scholarships to past graduates of Milton Area High School and five $1,000 scholarships to current MASD graduating seniors.
Applications can be obtained from the guidance department at the Milton Area Senior High School, on-line at http://miltonhsalumni.com/index.html. Click on Scholarships. Or visit the Milton Area School District website www.milton.k12.pa.us, and click on Milton High School under the Schools tab, then on the High School Guidance option.
Sealed letters of application should be returned no later than May 8 for the Class of 2020 and no later than May 18 for past graduates. The High School guidance office is accepting the applications. Or mail the application to the Milton High School Alumni Association, PO Box 515, Milton, PA 17847.