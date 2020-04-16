SELINSGROVE— The Selinsgrove Area Education Association distributed more than 350 hot meals at five locations on Wednesday.
Locations included the Selinsgrove High School, Freeburg Community Center, Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton, Kratzerville Fire Hall and Shamokin Dam Fire Company. Platters were cooked by Todd Meyers, high school English teacher, and his wife, Julia.
The platters were either a half chicken or a pulled pork sandwich. Platters also included baked beans, macaroni salad and homemade cookies. Drinks were also provided.
The Selinsgrove Area Education Association is dedicated to continuing to help the community as this was our second food distribution, said Mike Stebila, of the association. "We are looking at future opportunities, but nothing specific has been determined," he said Thursday.