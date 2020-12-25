Association gifts bikes to students

SHAMOKIN — The Widows Sons motorcycle-riding association continued its tradition of gifting new bicycles to select students of the Shamokin Area School District.
The club, an affiliate of the Masonic Lodge of Shamokin, gifted bikes last week to five girls and boys in the district. A sixth was to be delivered to a student on Christmas Eve. Traditionally, they provide the bikes during a student assembly but because of the pandemic club members made home deliveries.
Students are chosen from the district’s elementary school. Teachers nominated students and winners were drawn at random.
The criteria for nomination is that students display good attitudes, earn good grades and are in need, said Forrest Curran, an officer with the Widows Sons. The school provides winners’ height measurements so club members can buy the right size bike for each student.
This year's winners are Arya Jordan, Serenity Cokosky, Autumn Klinger, Mattias Fasbinder and Robert Malia. Shown, from left, are Curran, Cokosky and Seth Bower, of Widows Sons.