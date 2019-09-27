COAL TOWNSHIP — The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) recognized the Northumberland County Jail in its annual Criminal Justice Best Practices Awards.
Northumberland County received the 2019 Best Practices Award in the small jail category for its County Rehabilitation Center.
"After the original county jail was destroyed by a fire in 2015 the county wanted to do more than just build a new prison facility and decided to expand on drug recovery efforts for arrested or incarcerated individuals that are affiliated with drugs," CCAP officials said in a press release on Thursday. "They partnered with Gaudenzia and seven other counties including Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Schuylkill, Snyder and Union to create a rehabilitation facility that would assist individuals from all of the counties suffering from drug addictions. This facility offers arrested individuals that are suffering from drug addictions a more productive alternative than prison."
The Northumberland County South Campus in Coal Township is home to the county jail as well as Gaudenzia Inc., a drug rehabilitation center, and Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers, LLC (DTAC), a youth behavioral health rehabilitation company.