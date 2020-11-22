Association puts on Thanksgiving meal giveaway

MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West Education Association of teachers are thrilled they were able to feed 400 families on Saturday.
To keep with tradition, teachers union President Chris Snyder said Saturday's meal giveaway was the most successful yet.
"We were able to provide 400 families with meals," he said. "It shows clearly there was a need for this."
The line of cars flowed in and out of Midd-West High School parking lot, as families pulled in ready to receive their Thanksgiving-style meals.
"This is great and so nice of them," Lyda Skiles, 37, of Middleburg said while receiving meals. "This helps out so much, and we are thankful."
So was her son, Reiley, 11.
"It is awesome they do this for people," he said.
Snyder said this was the 4th annual event.
"We are usually inside and everyone eats together," he said. "With COVID-19 this year we had to make adjustments."
Snyder said he was thankful to the volunteers who helped. "We are just glad we are able to do this," he said. "It was a great turnout and we made a little extra and some extra people show up so it all worked out."