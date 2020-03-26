SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association continues to encourage funeral homes to consider limiting services to immediate family and moving public memorials to a later date.
The association is recommending limiting the number of people gathering based on Gov. Tom Wolf's decision.
Olley Gotlob Funeral Home, on Race St., director Jim Gotlob said he hasn't had any funerals since Wolf's order.
"We have to limit it to 10 people and that includes funeral staff," he said.
Gotlob said viewings are also being limited to family only for the time being.
David Peake, Jr., president of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, said even though funeral homes continue to operate on a 24-hour, 7 days a week schedule they must listen to the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about restricting the size of gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Federal and state officials have indicated one way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is through limiting public gatherings (social distancing) to 10 people for the next eight weeks," he said in a release. "Taking this precaution will limit the exposure of our community to the coronavirus."
Peake asked that anyone with a fever, cough or any of the other symptoms of COVID-19 refrain from attending any funeral or memorial service.
The association website also provides links for people to livestream funeral services to family and friends in a private setting.
Funeral Masses may take place at the discretion of the pastor, according to Diocese spokewoman Rachel Bryson.
"We still ask that these events be restrained in the number of people gathered, following the government guidelines," she said.
Many families are opting for graveside internments with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date."
Bryson said Masses are still held daily.
Saint Monica Church, on Market St., is joining several other churches in livestreaming Mass on the Saint Monica Facebook page, Secretary Diane Bramhall said.
They are also working on collections for churches, Bramhall said. Bramhall said people are mailing in collections to the parish.
"Many of the parishes within the diocese are using technology to connect with parishioners, including livestreaming Masses, the Stations of the Cross and other prayer services and devotions," Bryson said.
Bryson said parishes continue to need support.
"The mission and ministry of our parishes will continue during these times," she said. "But in order to continue their work, our parishes need the support of parishioners. First, we ask the faithful to pray for those suffering from this virus, for those in health care bravely caring for the sick and for all people who have been impacted."
"Many of our parishes do not have the deep cash-reserves to absorb the economic impacts of the once-in-a-lifetime event of COVID-19," Bryson said.
"Without the support of parishioners, our parishes will struggle to continue their most basic functions and will be unable to continue their charitable works in their communities," she said. "Parishioners can continue supporting their parish by mailing a check to the parish office or using an online donating platform available from several of our parishes."