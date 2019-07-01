At least one dead in ATV, car crash

GOWEN CITY — At least one person is dead following a crash involving three all-terrain vehicles and a road vehicle on Monday evening.
The Northumberland County Coroner was called to the scene of the crash in Upper Mahanoy Township involving multiple ATVs at about 6 p.m.
Neither state police nor Coroner James Kelley had released any information about the crash as of late Monday night. Emergency responders kept media far from the scene.
Emergency responders from Northumberland, Schuylkill and Dauphin counties, as well as Geisinger's Life Flight helicopter also were called to the scene which is near the Northumberland/Schuylkill county line.
At 6:10 p.m., the first call came for the crash on Schwaben Creek Road at the intersection with Route 125.
The crash shut down a section of Route 125 for hours.
PennDOT issued a release at 9:50 p.m. advising motorists that Route 125 was closed between Route 3010 (Schwaben Creek Road) and County Line Road in the township due to the crash.
A detour was in place using local roads.
The road was expected to be closed several hours, PennDOT said.