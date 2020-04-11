At nursing homes, Easter traditions, visits revamped to keep residents safe

Health care administrators and front-line workers at Valley nursing facilities are using technology to connect residents with their loved ones.
Officials at local facilities are trying their best to make today, Easter Sunday, special, while strictly following the preventative measures and infection control protocols, geared to provide the safety and well-being of residents and staff within their communities. That means revamping long-held traditions and religious services.
Administrators at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danville have purchased iPads and Kindles to allow "face-to-face" meetings with families through using Skype or some other application, said Bob Druckenmiller, nursing home administrator.
"As long as the family has those or a smartphone," they can connect, Druckenmiller said. "We've been using Facebook, with the permission of residents and families to communicate pictures and photos. All of those have been well received. These are things we have not done previously, but now do since the onset of the COVID-19 virus."
At Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg, Rev. Marian K. Anderson said his facility will "be providing one-on-one worship opportunities. I'll be going to each of the residents' rooms with my mask on."
Anderson has created a bulletin that will have modified scripture on it that pertains to the gospel story, and a prayer and a blessing
"Usually we have three worship services here every Sunday. But since we are not permitted to gather folks together this is what we have come up with. A one-on-one kind of devotional worship experience," she said.
Anderson expects to visit everybody — about 140 residents, she said. "Each resident is unique in how they want to celebrate the day. So we try to provide whatever experience makes them comfortable, give them hope, and make sure they know they are not alone. It's Easter. We are excited about this."
RiverWoods Senior Living Community Chaplain Rev. David Dearing will broadcast a live service this morning through RiverWoods' internal television system. It allows the residents to watch from their rooms to maintain social distancing.
“On Easter, there will be a worship service broadcasted at 10:30 a.m.," he said. "For all of these services, I am playing the piano, singing for them, and sharing a message. I am hoping and praying this will help to keep them in touch with the events of Holy Week and Easter. Obviously, worship has to be done very differently these days, but I’m still trying to give them some peace of mind.”
Additionally, RiverWoods Activities Director Nicolle Steiner said, “Our staff is scheduling video chats for nursing care and personal care residents to be able to talk with their families on Easter Sunday.”
The residents at the Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove have a similar internal television worship service planned, said Jennifer L. Trapp, vice president, corporate communications.
Religious services will be offered through the facility's Senior TV system and an Easter basket will be delivered to every residents' room. The center is also working to arrange “Happy Easter Visits” with families via Facebook and FaceTime.
Traditions continue
A busy week has led to up to Easter at Nottingham Village in Point Township said Andrea Newbury, director of senior living activities and volunteer services.
"We held a Tea Time door-to-door trying to make it a special afternoon," she said. "We made Easter Chex mix with residents a few at a time to make sure they were six feet apart, dyed eggs bringing back many memories when they did this with their children.
At Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community in Danville, administrators are planning several things for Easter, said Dawn Orzehowski, including painting eggs.
"Every resident will get a special egg on Easter morning," she said. "We painted rocks for UPMC as well. We will be helping the residents access virtual church services. We will be helping residents and family members connect virtually."
Kimberly Delbo, director of nursing services and innovation at Northumberland's Emmanuel Home said each of the residents were provided a cheerful yellow daffodil or colorful potted pansy donated by Greenleaf Greenhouses of Snydertown.
The residents also completed several Easter crafts, Delbo said. "They made festive Easter Egg wreaths and painted some brightly colored suncatchers to hang in their windows."
During craft time, the residents reminisced while reflecting on past Easters.
One resident, Audrey Alexander, formerly of Trevorton, shared how she once hid her children's Easter baskets in the dryer.
Another resident, Virgo Zeek, said he could remember celebrating Easter at the orphanage and how the Legion would supply the kids with special treats.
Jean Brosious, formerly of Sunbury, said she remembered going to church and how her parents always made sure she had a brand new Easter outfit and bonnet to wear.
Betty Good, of Northumberland, reminisced about traveling with her husband on a motorcycle out to Mifflinburg to Mount Peace, where they visited a big stone cross and listened to a resurrection message. And Mable Radel, reflected on the days of when she went to church with her whole family and then would have everyone over for dinner.
"Although families cannot visit residents during this holiday season," Delbo said, "we hope they will find comfort in knowing that their loved ones are safe and thinking of them. We welcome families to call Emmanuel Home and arrange a virtual visit with their loved ones."
Easter meals are a tradition at Manor Care Sunbury, but "unfortunately, our Easter egg hunt, which we usually do the day before, we can't do because of the safety precautions we are taking," said Stuart Shebest, administrator.
Kids used to come to the facility and go room to room, but that can't be done either this year.
Stained glass windows have been painted with some Easter themes on them, he said. "We continue to invite families to visit outside, with window visits to say hello to them. We are also doing some video-conferencing, FaceTiming. And we just purchased an iPad so family members can really see their loved ones.
"Obviously it is hard to do any kind of large group spiritual thing," said Shebest.