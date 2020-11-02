Bill Bowers rejoined his wife, Linda, in volunteering at a Selinsgrove food bank after stepping aside due to the potential health risks of contracting COVID-19.
Ruth and Ron Haines didn’t have a choice as Evangelical Community Hospital halted volunteer work at the outset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
At-risk volunteers are forced to weigh potential risks of exposure in volunteering with the public while the service organizations they serve must seek new help or find other ways to fill in the gaps.
Randy Tanner organizes volunteers for the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. The Bowers count among the volunteers there.
Tanner said upward of 12 volunteers temporarily stopped working for the organization since the start of the pandemic. That’s fewer people to pack and carry groceries for about 150 families who benefit from the monthly food distribution. Tanner reached out to Susquehanna University for help and for the first time Friday, had able bodies from the football team help at the pantry.
“I have several husband-and-wife teams where one is in worse health. One of the spouses are worried about carrying something back,” Tanner said.
Linda Bowers continued to volunteer as her husband stepped away. The distribution shifted to curbside pickup rather than people congregating in the church hall. There are additional measures to maintain social distance.
Bill Bowers chose to return to volunteer about a month ago. The Selinsgrove couple works exclusively outdoors and hopes to continue until the weather absolutely won’t cooperate. Both said they won’t volunteer indoors and will take a break until they feel it’s safe to return.
“Unless it’s 15 degrees (Fahrenheit), we can bundle up. I’m just glad we can continue,” Linda Bowers said.
“I have to watch where I’m at and who I’m around,” Bill Bowers said. “I just don’t want to be inside the building where people are congregating.”
Evangelical Community Hospital had 176 active volunteers before it stopped volunteer work at its hospital and other sites on March 16, according to Nichole Weber, director of patient experience.
Weber explained the volunteers logged almost 23,000 hours in under eight months before the pandemic. They greeted patients at front doors, helped at the hospital gift shop, filed paperwork in different offices and brought trained dogs for pet therapy.
Ruth and Ron Haines, of Winfield, volunteered about seven years at Evangelical. Ruth Haines greeted patients or helped with office work. Her husband volunteered at orthopedics, helping pack ice or filling in as a therapy partner for patients.
Ruth Haines said she and her husband are hopeful they can return as volunteers.
“I can understand not being there now. Truthfully, I would not want to be there,” Ruth Haines said, referring to potential COVID-19 risks.
Dr. John Devine, vice president of medical affairs, said many of the hospital’s volunteers fall into at-risk categories for COVID-19. Plans are being formulated to bring volunteers back but at limited numbers and duties, he said.
“It’s a difficult time but we felt it was a necessary move to help keep people safe,” Devine said.
Nicole Peterson, food security coordinator, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, said most of the regular volunteers at the agency’s partner food pantries, like Loaves and Fishes, continue to volunteer. No food distributions have had to be canceled. They have had to be adjusted, mostly to curbside pickup or deliveries to limit exposure.
“As we head into the winter months, we’re anticipating barriers in regards to customer transportation as well as volunteer capacity to continue outside distribution in inclement weather. We will certainly be looking to the community to provide support and creative solutions to ensure ongoing safe and efficient food pantry distribution for our most vulnerable residents,” Peterson said.
Cindy Farmer is director of the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program, First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg. She’s recruiting volunteers to help carry grocery bags during distributions on the first and third Fridays monthly at the church.
At least five community volunteers and a rotating group of Bucknell University students, sometimes up to 15, are no longer available due to the potential risk of COVID-19, Farmer said. Food distribution continues, though she said it takes longer with less help. She expects an uptick in pantry requests with the holidays approaching. To volunteer, call 570-523-6898.
Peter Brown, executive director for the new Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross, estimated about 90 percent of the organization’s workforce are volunteers. The local volunteer team size is relatively unchanged due to the pandemic, he said. That’s due, in part, to at-risk volunteers who are helping via virtual support.
Red Cross virtual support varies depending on need. It can include contacting families who’ve lost their homes to fire and coordinating support from afar. It can also include training other volunteers or even disaster preparedness for elementary students.
Brown said that early in the pandemic the Red Cross helped fill in volunteer shortages at food pantries including with Central Susquehanna Opportunities in Shamokin and at the Middlecreek Area Community Center in Beaver Springs.
There’s an increasing need for volunteers to offer support shelter due to national emergencies like wildfires and hurricanes.
“Due to COVID-19, we are seeing far fewer new volunteers step up to respond to these disasters this year. With Hurricane Zeta currently impacting the country, the need for more shelter volunteers continues,” Brown said.
To learn more about shelter support with the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org/volunteer.