SUNBURY — A pre-trial hearing for a Shamokin man accused of stabbing another man was delayed on Tuesday in Northumberland County Court.
Adam Patrick Danaher, 44, of Hillside Avenue, appeared by video in front of President Judge Charles Saylor on Tuesday, but the victim Patrick Kantane and one of the officers involved in the investigation was not available for the hearing. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
Police accuse Danaher of stabbing Kantane on Jan. 21.
In addition to attempted homicide, Kantane was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. He remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.
Danaher allegedly stabbed Kantane during a fight between the two men in the 100 block of North Beech Street, police said.
Danaher, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $150,000 cash bail, is represented by Public Defender Gerald Joseph Iwanejko Jr.
