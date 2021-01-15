SUNBURY — A Sunbury man accused of attempted homicide will take his case to trial in March in Northumberland County Court.
Julio Costales, 30, appeared via videoconference on Friday with defense attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. Best said Costales will not be pleading guilty to the attempted homicide case nor two unrelated criminal cases.
"We would like to take the attempted homicide case to trial as soon as possible," said Best.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the commonwealth is ready for trial. All lab reports have been provided to the prosecution, she said.
Best said he would only need one day for the trial, but Zenzinger said two days "to play it safe."
Costales faces felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless engagement and simple assault.
Costales was taken into custody after a 1:45 p.m. drive-by shooting on March 11 on 8th Alley and Greenough Street. Police said Costales fired two shots at the vehicle of Joel DelValle Figueroa, of Sunbury because he feared for his life.
One bullet hit the front driver's side fender and another lodged into the door of the vehicle just below the driver's side window. Costales allegedly drove away but was later taken into custody at gunpoint along Greenough Street.
The two unrelated cases involve charges from February and April 2019. Costales is facing misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend's vehicle in February; and two misdemeanors of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and summary harassment for allegedly forcing his way into the same woman's house and damaging furniture, according to court documents.
Costales remains an inmate on $250,000 straight cash bail.