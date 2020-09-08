SUNBURY — A Northumberland man remains in jail on $500,000 bail and charges of attempted homicide will proceed to Northumberland County Court after Sunbury police say the 22-year old fired a gun into a Sunbury home in June.
Denarii Springs, 22, of 11th Street in Northumberland, faces felony attempted homicide. He appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in which Toomey bound the charges over to Northumberland County Court.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Springs fired a gun at a home along N. 7th Street on June 16. The bullet went through a kitchen window, causing the window to break.
The incident began at 12:58 a.m. when police were called to the residence after a report of shots fired.
Police said the bullet went through the window, two walls and a staircase before coming to rest inside a bathroom, police said.
Bremigen testified police are still searching for the weapon. A witness to the incident told Toomey she saw Springs holding the weapon and pull a hoodie over his head when he fired the shot.
Spings is being represented by attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg.