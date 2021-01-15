SUNBURY — A Shamokin man facing attempted homicide charges plans to file a motion to reduce bail in Northumberland County Court.
In a brief hearing on Friday in front of Judge Hugh Jones, defense attorneys Joseph F. Orso III, of Williamsport, and James Best, of Sunbury, said Akeem Tryree Gregory, 31, of Shamokin, is seeking a bail reduction hearing. Jones denied a previous motion on Oct. 6.
The Commonwealth is also working on providing Gregory with a thumb drive and computer without access to the internet while in prison so he can review "a substantial amount of information" for discovery, said Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee.
Gregory has been incarcerated at the county jail in Coal Township since Feb. 22 for allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22 over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there until the window shot out, police said.
Gregory, who is held without bail, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
In addition to the pending drug charges, Gregory also has pending simple assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from allegedly assaulting a correctional officer on July 29 in the jail.