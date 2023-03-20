SUNBURY — One of the suspects in an alleged attempted homicide case would have been set free on a Rule 600 violation but instead will remain in jail because he was held in contempt of court during a two-day trial held in Northumberland County Court last week.
Anthony Moultrie, of Sunbury, is accused by Sunbury police, along with Francky Riche, of Walnut Street, were charged in June in relation to a shooting that took place over the summer that police said was directed at a relative of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru who was a passenger in a vehicle that had to allegedly sped away when the shots were fired near downtown Sunbury.
Moultire, who appeared by video, in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Monday with his attorney Kate Lincoln, asked Jones to release Moultrie based on Rule 600.
Rule 600 is a law that states a defendant must be brought to trial within 180 days barring any continuances.
Jones agreed and said Moultrie would be released on nominal bail but a second hearing took place where Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said Moultrie was charged with contempt because he refused to testify during the trial of Denarii Springs, of Northumberland, who was found not guilty of attempted homicide and related charges stemming for a 2020 incident on Seventh Street.
Moultrie was called to the stand by Zenzinger but decided to not testify. Moultrie was ordered to testify by Jones, but again Moultrie refused.
Jones cleared the courtroom and spoke to Moultrie and explained he would be held in contempt if he decided to not testify.
When court resumed, Moultrie was gone and had been charged with contempt.
Lincoln asked Jones to delay the sentencing but Jones decided to immediately sentence Moultire to 90 days in jail for the contempt charges.
Lincoln explained that Moultrie is not a flight risk and as soon as he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest he turned himself in to police.
Jones asked Moultrie if he had anything to say.
"I didn't want to disrespect your courtroom your honor, but I didn't testify for safety issues," Moultrie said by video Monday.
Zenzinger said Moultrie would be scheduled for trial as soon as possible.
If Moultrie was to be released he would have been under strict probation guidelines, Jones said prior to the contempt hearing.