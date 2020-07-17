SUNBURY — The defense attorney of a Ranshaw man charged with possessing child pornography is trying to have the case dismissed by claiming double jeopardy.
Defense attorney Eric Alexander Harakal, of Wyomissing, and his client Justin Wyland, 34, of Ranshaw, appeared in Northumberland County Court on Friday to argue that Wyland was already charged in the investigation. Charging him again would be double jeopardy, Harakal said. The Double Jeopardy Clause in the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for substantially the same crime.
However, Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said Wyland was originally charged with a Megan's Law violation stemming from the investigation in 2015. He was now charged in January with 22 felony counts of child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility stemming from the same investigation.
Judge Paige Rosini said she would take the testimony of state police Cpl. Christopher Hill and the arguments from defense under advisement, and she would make a decision at a later time.
Troopers said they received information from the National Missing for Missing and Exploited Children that Microsoft reported an email address uploaded child pornography. In October 2015, troopers interviewed Wyland and matched his email address, according to court documents.
A search warrant was issued for Wyland's cellphone and the investigation continued, troopers said.
Wyland pleaded guilty in 2011 to one felony count of child pornography. In 2015, he pleaded no contest to a felony count of failure to register an email address with the state police in accordance with the guidelines of Megan's Law, which led to the discovery of child pornography and the current charges, according to police.