SUNBURY — The attorney for former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi requested a lawsuit against Shamokin Police Officer Nathan Rhodes and Shamokin resident Joseph Leschinskie be discontinued.
Attorney Franklin E. Kepner Jr., of Kepner, Kepner & Corba in Berwick, filed the paperwork last week in Northumberland County Court to dismiss the suit with prejudice. Rhodes and Leschinskie's countersuit against Clausi has also been dropped.
In Clausi’s original lawsuit, he alleges there was assault and conspiracy against him regarding an incident at Turkey Hill on May 18. He is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 on counts of assault and conspiracy against Rhodes and conspiracy against Leschinskie.
Clausi claims that Rhodes was following him around Shamokin in a white Jeep, and then aggressively confronted him at Turkey Hill by screaming at Clausi and threatening to strike and kill him. Rhodes allegedly threatened to have Clausi arrested and used obscene language as well as a racial epithet for those with Italian heritage.
After Clausi went into and out of the store, he alleges that Leschinskie, who is Rhodes' cousin, and Rhodes watched him, and then continued to threaten and harass Clausi. They also attempted to stop Clausi from leaving the parking lot, Clausi alleges.
