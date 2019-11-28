SUNBURY — The attorney of accused killer Brian Heffner filed a motion to combine the cases of his client and another defendant accused of helping cover up the murder of Sean Maschal.
"Other than the homicide charge itself against Brian Heffner, the Heffner and (David) Brown information charge almost identical conduct," wrote Court-appointed defense attorneys John L. McLaughlin and Michael Dennehey, of Danville, in a Nov. 18 filing. Brown's defense attorney Kathleen Lincoln, of Sunbury, did not respond to the filings.
A hearing to consider the motion is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 10 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor, but the attorneys requested a rescheduling because Lincoln is unable to attend, according to court documents.
Witnesses Robert Villari and David Brown told police Heffner fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
It appears there is not a substantial difference in most of the defenses which may be offered by Brown and Hefner, but the request to combine would be withdrawn if either party is prejudiced by a joint trial, they attorneys wrote.
Heffner's attorneys also requested that the trial scheduled for Jan. 6 be postponed until the March 2020 trial term.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER