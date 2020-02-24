SUNBURY — The attorney representing a West Cameron Township man accused of sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability in December said they are waiting on discovery evidence in the Northumberland County case.
Terry Gene Bordner, 59, of Upper Road, and Columbia County Conflict Counsel Laurie Lynn Pickle appeared in front of Judge Paige Rosini for a brief status hearing on Monday. Pickle informed the judge that they requested the discovery on Dec. 31 and are still waiting on the evidence.
A motion hearing is now scheduled for 10:15 a.m. April 3 in front of Rosini.
Police said Bordner tried to trick a 20-year-old woman with an intellectual disability into taking her clothing off by telling her it was a game on Dec. 3. He ignored her multiple replies of "no" and sexually assaulted her in his trailer on Upper Road, police said.
Bordner, who is free on $75,000 cash bail since Dec. 13, was charged by Trooper Raymond Snarski with a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force, a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person with a mental disability and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.