Attorney who defended McVeigh understood passion, motivation behind attacks

Timothy McVeigh was a good kid, passionate, a soldier's soldier and a veteran of the first Gulf War, according to his defense counselor.
What McVeigh witnessed in Iraq started him on a path that would lead to the greatest act of domestic terrorism the country he served had ever seen, said Houston-based attorney Richard Burr.
Burr represented McVeigh during his trial for the bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah building in Oklahoma City on April 19, 1995, that killed 168 people.
"I understood Tim McVeigh. His passion. And could see that other people felt the same way about the federal government," Burr said.
The attorney said McVeigh joined the Army right out of high school and moved quickly through the military ranks. He wanted to make a career of the Army, Burr said, until his unit was sent to Iraq.
"What McVeigh saw in Iraq was that the bombs had killed a lot of civilians," Burr said. "He considered it almost genocidal and so he eventually left the Army. What he saw in Iraq turned his head upside down.
"He began seeing the government through very paranoid visions, and then Waco happened, and that set him off."
McVeigh conducted his Oklahoma attack April 19. On the same day two years earlier, government agents raided the Branch Davidian religious sect's compound near Waco, Texas. About two dozen teens and children were among the 76 people who died the day of the raid, mostly due to a fire at the compound.
Waco wasn't an excuse for what McVeigh did by any means, Burr said. "But the way the government handled Waco and the outcome was horrifying. Not to the extent Oklahoma City was horrifying, but I think the government learned a lesson about handling such operations because there hasn't been anything like Waco since."
McVeigh did what he did because he was impassioned and believed in things strongly, Burr said.
LaVarr McBride, assistant teaching professor, Penn State Department of Administration of Justice, said the lesson experts learned from McVeigh is that most mass killers don't suddenly decide to blow up a federal building in Oklahoma.
"It takes a long time for a person to finally do something like this. And there are a lot of things that can trigger the person to start killing. You also can't generalize about mass killers; there is no one ideology, no one reason why this happened." he said.
McBride, as a federal officer, also worked on the case of Aurora Theater mass murderer James Holmes.
"One of the other things I believe we have learned is the importance of communication with these individuals," McBride said. "And to find out about their past. Not just about their ties to organizations or their frustrations over the government, but more exclusive to the individual. What have they been exposed to? What kind of environment did they grow up in? What leads up to the mass shootings? What are we missing?"
Before all the months he spent with McVeigh, talking with him and others who had similar beliefs about the government, Burr said, he had never talked with anyone considered "far-right." But they are out there, he said, the Aryan Brotherhood, that was largely based in Idaho, for example.
"He took action in response to his beliefs, and this time the beliefs were completely delusional, and had horrible results," Burr said.
Burr said there are a lot of people like McVeigh in the country now.
"My hope, and part of our defense in the trial, was that the government should learn from this," Burr said. "That they can't put all of the blame on Tim McVeigh's shoulders. That given the way the federal government conducted the operation in Waco against the Branch Davidians, they bore some responsibility."
Burr hopes the government has learned, as a result of Oklahoma City, how to deal with incidents that could be considered flashpoints to a portion of the U.S. population. "The FBI has certainly been effective since then in largely stopping large domestic terrorist attacks, such as what happened in Oklahoma City," he said.
Another thing we've learned, Burr said, "is that we have to understand the concerns people like McVeigh have that might drive them to these horrific actions."
There is one positive legacy of the Oklahoma City bombing, said Burr — the Defense Initiated Victim Outreach program.
"In defending Tim McVeigh we realized, early on, that we .... the defense team, had to figure out how to develop relationships with the survivors and relatives of those who had died in the bombing," Burr said.
The program has become a pretty standard part of Capital defense practice and has evolved over the years to be a substantial avenue for survivors who want information that the prosecution doesn't have at hand because they don't have any contact with the defendant, Burr said.
"This program has allowed for a kind of resolution and restoration of balance to the lives of survivors that was never there before," Burr said. "Because what we have realized over the years is that any murder, any crime, creates a relationship between the person who committed the crime and the victim of it. In a murder case, it is with the survivors.
"So if you can act on this relationship in a way that is compassionate and kind," he said, "it can do a lot to help heal wounds that don't heal as readily otherwise. That came out of the McVeigh trial."