Attorney who defended McVeigh understood passion, motivation behind attacks

FILE - In this April 21, 1995, file photo, Oklahoma City bombing suspect Timothy McVeigh is escorted by law enforcement officials from the Noble County Courthouse in Perry, Okla., Friday, April 21, 1995. The April 19 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building claimed the lives of 168 people. McVeigh was convicted June 2, 1997, of blowing up the building. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)