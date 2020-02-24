SUNBURY — A plea deal is on the table for one of the men involved in a Nov. 10 shooting in Milton.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee said on Monday that the DA's office and defense attorney Charles Edward Dutko Jr., of Kutztown, have been discussing a possible plea deal for Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire. The details of the potential plea deal are not public yet.
Carpenter appeared via videoconference from his cell at Centre County Prison in front of President Judge Charles Saylor on Monday. Dutko picked up the discovery evidence in the case, he said during the status conference.
The 24-year-old victim was shot four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend fight off Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, in the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to arrest papers. He suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg and two to his lower torso. The dispute was over a stolen winter hat followed by a fistfight, which led to the shooting. Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury was identified as the shooter, according to police.
Police have not identified the victim.
Police charged Carpenter with seven counts: Accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charges for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and fleeing police.
Pearson faces 10 criminal counts: Attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges.
Sherrell is charged with six counts: Accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charged for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Sherrell is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. March 30 in front of Judge Hugh Jones. Pearson is scheduled for a status conference at 1:15 p.m. March 30 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.