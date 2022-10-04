This summer, the average transaction price of a new car rose above $48,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.
That makes the all-new Audi A3 seem like quite a bargain from the driver’s seat, where it looks and feels like a sophisticated German luxury car but starts under $34,000.
There are a lot of things to like about the redesigned A3, including the way it catches the eye inside and out. It feels far more grown-up than the original A3, which debuted in 2005 as an affordable compact car with lots of Audi kit packed into it.
Its newly muscular lines are sharper and more aggressive than before with an overall look that Audi claims — correctly, I would say — to mimic its pricey and powerful line of RS performance cars.
This new one feels like more of a midsize than a compact. It’s 1.5 inches longer than the outgoing model and nearly an inch wider. That translates to an interior that feels notably more spacious than before.
Fitted with firm seats and a dash that is oriented toward the driver, which seems fitting in a sports sedan, the A3’s snazzy new cabin is nothing if not modern. It’s even sleeker than the car’s body with nicely fitted bezels and digital controls that are integrated perfectly into the console.
An exception is the awkward placement of vents just to the left and right sides of the steering wheel. Everything else about the dash seems so clean and minimalist, but these vents are tacked on like an afterthought.
It drives with the balance, precision and muscle of a classic sports sedan. Power from the base engine is ample without crossing the line into overkill at 201 horsepower.
If you want overkill, the S3’s 306 horses qualify.
What strikes me about the A3 is just how logical it is, something rare to say about a sports sedan, especially one from a German luxury brand.
Pricing is fantastic. It looks and feels more expensive than the starting price would suggest.
The gas milage is even better. According to the federal government, the new A3’s combined fuel economy is a whopping 24 percent better than the outgoing model. It’s rated for 29 mpg in city driving and an eye-popping 38 on the highway.
Still, it doesn’t feel like it’s designed for fuel economy. It’s a quick and athletic car despite getting those sky-high milage ratings, perhaps because it comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to give it a boost at the right times.
It’s also packed with a lot of the same technology and safety features that make Audi’s bigger models compete at higher price points in the German luxury market.
The big question, of course, is whether an American “car” market that is obsessed with crossovers and SUVs will adopt the new A3 in significant numbers. I certainly hope so, because I can’t think of a single crossover that checks as many boxes as this sedan: stylish, fun, practical, efficient, affordable and luxurious. It’s an impressive combination that heavier, high-riding crossovers will never be able to match.
Pricing starts at $33,900 for the A3, or $35,900 for the version with Audi’s highly capable Quattro all-wheel drive system.