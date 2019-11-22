Arabella Parker continues to "have her own plan," her aunt said Thursday.
The 3-year old who was on life support for more than a month may be released from Geisinger Medical Center as early as next week, Arabella's aunt Mandy Kegler said Thursday from the hospital.
Kegler, who has court-appointed custody of her niece, met with doctors Thursday morning. She said even the professionals are surprised at the progress.
"They don't know what to say," Kegler said. "It is apparent that Arabella has her own plan for all of us."
Kegler said the child remains in a medically induced coma but all of her vital signs remain the same or slightly improve with each passing hour.
Kegler said doctors told her she should think about preparing her home for Arabella because she could be released to her aunt for home treatment in about a week.
"She was not breathing on her own all this time and now this is truly a miracle happening," Kegler said. "I honestly thought she would leave us peacefully but instead this little girl continues to prove us all wrong."
Kegler said doctors told her Arabella has no brain activity but they are unsure of what will happen next.
"Anything can happen at this point," Kegler said. "We all remain hopeful. It is way too early to know anything. I am not getting my hopes up but I am continuing to pray and thank all of the community who came together and are there for us."
Arabella was taken off life support Wednesday afternoon. Pastor Mark Gittens, of h2church, of Sunbury, was with Arabella and said he sat near the child, held her hand and played music just after doctors removed a breathing tube.
"She even opened her eyes," Gittens said Wednesday night. "She looked right at me. I sat there and I prayed and spoke with Arabella and all I kept saying to her is 'I'm sorry.'"
Stonington state troopers said Arabella was beaten so badly by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, last month that she needed part of her brain removed. Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, was also charged with felony endangering the welfare of children after Stonington state Trooper Brian Siebert said Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it.