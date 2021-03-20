A Northumberland native who has lived in New Jersey for the last 12 years completed a lifelong goal of writing a book.
Kelsey Buckholtz, 31, a 2008 graduate of Shikellamy High School, self-published a book entitled "Strong Calm Confident You." Buckholtz is the daughter of Northumberland Fire Department Chief Brian Ginck and Beth Ginck.
"I want to show people that there’s more to life than pleasing, perfecting and performing," said Buckholtz. "And I want to show your readers that they too can make the most of a bad situation, make lemonade out of lemons and pursue their dreams."
"Strong Calm Confident You" is for anyone who feels pressure to “do it all” and be all things to all people, she said.
"Although I wrote the book from my perspective as a woman and with other women in mind, many men have reached out to say that it resonates too," she said. "In the pursuit of helping others, I share the intimate details of my journey to stop the endless cycle of pleasing, perfecting and performing. Once I broke free from the cycle, I realized the women around me were struggling too. Inside the book, I share personal stories, detailed exercises and journal prompts to help women learn to love themselves again and start living a more authentic, happy life."
Buckholtz earned a bachelor's degree in public relations from Penn State University in 2012 and a master's degree in communications from Rutgers University in New Brunswick in 2014. She now works in public relations and lives in New Jersey with her husband Chris, formerly of Sunbury, and their pet dog Zoe.
"I used to write fiction and keep a journal," said Buckholtz. "As I graduated college and came into the working world, I dealt with a lot of stress and anxiety."
She started therapy and started to learn her triggers, but noticed similar triggers in other people, especially other women. She said she was successful, but feeling burnt out and unhappy.
"For the past year I, like many others, have been working from home," said Buckholtz. "About a month into social distancing, I realized I could use the time normally spent on commuting to pursue my lifelong goal of writing a book. After a year of hard work, that dream is coming to life."
Brian Ginck said he is proud of his daughter.
"I've always been proud of her, even more so in meeting this goal of writing a book and putting it out there," said Ginck. "She shared a lot of herself to help other women and that's admirable as well."
Ginck said he is excited to see Buckholtz when she visits next.
"She'll be home at Easter time and there's a whole case of books waiting to be being signed," he said.
Buckholtz's first book “Strong Calm Confident You” is available on Amazon. Join her email list at www.strongcalmkelsey.com, and follow her journey on Instagram or Facebook. She will be hosting a Facebook Live event to discuss the book at 8 p.m. March 23.