SELINSGROVE — Author and educator Irshad Manji wants to make it easier for people to talk about difficult subjects and help people become better communicators.
Manji will demonstrate this during a lecture Monday evening at Susquehanna University by inviting three students on stage for an open discussion about religion and politics.
"I expect the students will be on their best behavior but there may be times when what I say lands badly," said Manji, who is interested in creating an environment where different points of view will be expressed and debated.
The discussion is part of Mangi's presentation, "Taboo Questions About Identity: How To Discuss Faith, Justice and Politics Without Melting Down," which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University.
The event is free and open to the public.
Manji, who was born in Uganda in 1968, is a senior fellow with the University of Oxford’s Initiative for Global Ethics and Human Rights and the founder and president of Moral Courage College, which teaches people how to turn contentious issues into constructive conversations and healthy teamwork and author.
Her latest book, "Don’t Label Me: How to Do Diversity Without Inflaming the Culture Wars," focuses on diversity, bigotry and humanity.
Too often extremists are the only voices heard, said Manji, who hopes to cut through "the loudmouths who know how to get the attention" with the goal of causing havoc.
"If we're going to figure out where we're going as a society we have to have conversations rather than confrontations. We need to be willing to hear what we may be offended by," she said.
Manji adds, "None of this is about changing other peoples' minds. That is not the reason to be engaging. It's actually about becoming a better communicator."
Monday's lecture is provided by the Alice Pope Shade Fund.