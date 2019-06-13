Authorities release image of strong-arm robbery suspect

SUNBURY — Sunbury police released an image Thursday night of a man wanted by authorities for an alleged strong-arm robbery that occurred in the 700 block of Market Street, near Scott Towers.
Sunbury Cpl. Travis Bremigen released the picture of a man with long hair, wearing a hat and allegedly holding a man at knifepoint while two females with black hair waited in the background.
Bremigen said the two women attempted to gain the victim’s attention as the man jumped the victim from behind at 4 a.m. on May 30.
Bremigen said the alleged attacker kicked the victim in the stomach, knocking him to the ground, then punched the victim in the face. The attacker also displayed a knife, he said.
Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident take place is asked to call Northumberland County 911’s non-emergency number 570-988-4539.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, and was treated for injuries, Bremigen said.