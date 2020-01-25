LEWISBURG — Board members of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority authorized amendments to an existing lease agreement for its space at the GreenSpace Center.
The amendments combine once-separate lease agreements for the facility’s gymnasium and office space and commits the Authority for 10 years, which began Dec. 3, 2019.
The cost in the first year is $99,000; years two to five, $103,250 annually; years six to nine, $107,500; year 10, $111,750, according to contract language provided by BVRA Executive Director Shirley Nelson Brough.
The Authority leased an additional room at a discounted rate on a one-year trial run. It will be used for walk-in programming, Brough said. The cost is $3,240 for 2020 and will rise to a regular rate, rolled into the other 10-year lease, if the board opts to keep the space. Brough said the move will save the Authority $1,500 compared to space it was renting from the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, also located in the GreenSpace Center.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO