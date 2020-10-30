SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority is looking to increase the amount of waste it can accept daily and has applied for the waiver with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Currently, the facility is allowed to take in an average of 80 tons of waste per day, with a maximum of 100 tons on any one day, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
The authority sometimes reaches that limit early on any given day and is not allowed to take in any more waste, thus having to shut down and residents would have to come back the next day.
The authority is looking to increase the amount of waste to 300 tons per day.
Authority officials say the increase in tonnage would allow the transfer station to better serve Sunbury and other nearby communities.
"The city is all for this," City Administrator Jody Ocker said. "It gives our residents a chance to be able to visit the facility and not have to be turned away."
Ocker said by law the municipal authority must seek permission from DEP.
"What we are doing is applying to increase the amount we take in because we have grown our business over the years and we reached the point that we get busy and we have to shut down," Sunbury Municipal Authority General Manager Jason Neidig said. "It frustrates residents and customers and the increase will allow us to accept more business."
The authority also filed an application in June with DEP asking to expand the hours of operation at the site to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Lisa D. Houser, environmental engineer manager.
The facility currently operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The authority is not planning to change the current hours of operation, but by changing the permit it will allow hours to be controlled by the authority in the future, according to DEP officials.
Authority officials said the flexibility in hours could allow the facility to set up special collections or projects that would be outside the current hours of operation.