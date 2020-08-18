FREEBURG — A sewer and water project in Snyder County received more than $400,000 in grant money from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), according to state Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27 and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108.
Freeburg Municipal Authority will receive $418,302 through the PA Small Water and Sewer program to implement an ion exchange treatment system located in Washington Township, Snyder County. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $492,121.
The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.