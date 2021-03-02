An autopsy is scheduled for today after the body of an unidentified male was discovered in the Susquehanna River on Saturday.
Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley said an autopsy is scheduled for today and no other information is available.
State police at Stonington investigated the incident, which was first reported at 3:06 p.m., on Saturday.
Stonington police were assisted at the scene by Shamokin Dam Police and a boat rescue unit from Selinsgrove.
Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said no other information about the investigation is available at this time.
The river is considered Northumberland County, but responders were on scene for what was initially reported as a water rescue at the Shady Nook Boat Launch in Snyder County.
Reasner said the death is undetermined and no other information will be released at this time.