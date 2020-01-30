SHAMOKIN — A 66-year-old Shamokin woman died in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to Montour Coroner Scott Lynn.
The coroner also said contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. An autopsy of Sharon Adams, 66, of Mulberry St., was conducted on Tuesday, Lynn said,
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed on Tuesday that video evidence shows that Sharon Adams, 66, of Mulberry Street, Shamokin, stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred. The accident is still under investigation and Siko reserved further comment on it.
Adams died from her injuries at 12:56 p.m. Sunday in the trauma bay at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Lynn reported.
A Mini Cooper driven by Miguel Torres was traveling south on Market Street when it collided with Adams' eastbound Honda Accord, police said. Torres was traveling south on Market just before 11:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck Adams' Honda, which was eastbound on Mulberry, Siko said.
The investigation is ongoing, Siko said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER