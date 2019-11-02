LEWISBURG — Michael and Margaret Brody, of Lewisburg, make it a fun practice to "stroll" downtown every year during the Stroll Through the Arts event on Market Street.
"We've been doing this for a long time," Michael said Friday night, as he and his wife stopped at Brushstrokes to admire the colored pencil work by Barbara Baker, of Lewisburg, and watercolor art work, by Jane Albin, also of Lewisburg.
Baker and Albin were two of the 50 artists on display in 40 downtown Lewisburg shops during this 20th Annual Stroll Through the Arts.
The weather, fortunately, cooperated. Although cold, with temperatures hovering in the low 40s, residents like the Adam Wiley and Joanne Fleming, both of Mifflinburg, bundled up in their winter coats and walked along Market Street from Water to Fifth Street.
Fleming stopped at Community Zone to look at the beautiful paintings by Audrey Kingery, of Shamokin Dam. "Painting is my passion," Kingery said. "And I had a chance to really concentrate on painting once I retired."
"Your work is really beautiful," Fleming said.
The art show was scheduled to run from 6-9 p.m.