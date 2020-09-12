MILTON — The Milton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 71, which regularly raises funds to provide miscellaneous items for deployed military personnel, is looking for the names and addresses of active military members currently serving outside of the U.S.
"If you have a family member, friend or neighbor that is currently deployed, please send that information" to American Legion Auxiliary, 401 N. Front St., Milton, PA 17847, said Bonnie J. Michael, president of the Milton American Legion Auxiliary.
Relatives of military veterans interesting in joining the auxiliary can pick up an application at the American Legion.
For additional information call 570-649-5878.