MILTON — The Unit 71 Ladies Auxiliary of Milton American Legion will host an open house on Sunday to celebrate 100 years of the American Legion.
This open house will be held at the post at 401 N. Front St, Milton, from 1 to 4 p.m., said Bonnie J. Michael, auxiliary president. The ladies will provide snacks, iced tea and lemonade.
This open house is for the public and will include a tour of the club, a display of club memorabilia, information on how to become a Legionnaire or an auxiliary member, demonstrations by a Nose Works certified sport search dog at 1:15, 2:30 and 3:45, and a talk on the history of wars at 1:45 and 3.
There will be a few raffle items and a donation canister to benefit the continued operation of the Milton American Legion, which has been closed until its liquor license is renewed.
