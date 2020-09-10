HARRISBURG — The average gas price across the Susquehanna Valley dopped by a penny this week to $2.51 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price report, released Tuesday.
A year ago this week, the price per gallon of unleaded gas was $2.76. By municipalities the average price of gas this week is: Elysburg, $2.60, Lewisburg, $2.53, Mifflinburg, $2.43, Milton, $2.57, Mount Carmel, $2.50, Selinsgrove, $2.52, Shamokin, $2.45, and Sunbury, $2.46.
At $2.21, today’s national average is two cents less than last week, one penny more than last month and 35 cents cheaper than a year ago, AAA said. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the national gas price average was $2.15 - the cheapest since 2004. Demand was decimated this summer, which ultimately meant increased supply and cheap gas prices. Moving into fall, pump prices typically move lower.
