Due to lower driver demand, the average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is two cents lower this week at $2.45 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Monday.
Last year on this date, the price was $2.78. By Valley municipality, the average price of gas is as follows: Elysburg, $2.51, Lewisburg, $2.36, Mifflinburg, $2.43, Milton, $2.51, Mount Carmel, $2.44, Selinsgrove, $2.49, Shamokin, $2.43, and Sunbury, $2.47.
This week's national average is $2.16, which is 49 cents cheaper than last year.
— Rick Dandes