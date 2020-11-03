The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley dropped again this week, and is three cents lower at $2.40 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released Monday afternoon. The average price per gallon in the Susquehanna Valley last year this week was $2.81. By municipality, the average gas prices are as follows: Elysburg, $2.50, Lewisburg, $2.20, Mifflinburg, $2.34, Milton, $2.42, Mount Carmel, $2.41, Selinsgrove, $2.48, Shamokin, $2.39, and Sunbury, $2.45.
The average at the start of November nationwide hasn’t been this cheap since 2004, said AAA, and if the price of crude oil continues to push cheaper, the national average could drop below $2 per gallon before the end of the year.
— RICK DANDES