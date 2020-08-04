The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is two cents cheaper this week versus last week, at $2.35 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. One year ago, the cost per gallon was $2.90. This week, the average price per gallon of unleaded gas in Valley municipalities is as follows: Elysburg, $2.47, Lewisburg, $2.18, Mifflinburg, $2.32, Milton, $2.34, Mount Carmel, $2.39, Selinsgrove, $2.42, Shamokin, $2.34, and Sunbury, $2.35.
On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.18. Gas prices are trending cheaper despite an increase in demand, said AAA.
— RICK DANDES