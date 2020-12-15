The average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley dropped by a penny this week compared to last week, and is now at $2.51 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released on Monday.
One year ago this week, the average price of a gallon was $2.75. The average Valley prices by municipality are as follows: Elysburg, $2.66, Lewisburg, $2.31, Mifflinburg, $2.48, Milton, $2.59, Mount Carmel, $2.51, Selinsgrove, $2.56, Shamokin, $2.49, and Sunbury, $2.52.
The national gas price average is $2.16. Amid low gasoline demand, high inventory, and a resurgence of COVID cases, gas prices are not likely to see large increases, AAA said in it's report summary.
