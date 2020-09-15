The average price of a gallon of gas in the Susquehanna Valley dropped two cents this week over last to $2.48 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released Monday.
A year ago this week, the average price per gallon was $2.74. By municipality, AAA said the average price of gas is as follows: Elysburg, $2.60, Lewisburg, $2.51, Mifflinburg, $2.42, Milton, $2.54, Mount Carmel, $2.48, Selinsgrove, $2.51, Shamokin, $2.39, and Sunbury, $2.43.
Today’s national gas price average is $2.19 — three cents less than last week, two cents more than a month ago, and 37 cents cheaper than mid-September last year.
— RICK DANDES