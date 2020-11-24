Prices at the pump dropped by an average of three cents across the Valley this week, to $2.46 a gallon, as compared to last week, according to an AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released Monday.
A year ago this week, the price per gallon was $2.76. The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.59, Lewisburg, $2.14, Mifflinburg, $2.44, Milton, $2.51, Mount Carmel, $2.46, Selinsgrove, $2.50, Shamokin, $2.49, and Sunbury.
Across the country the average price is $2.10, said AAA. This Thanksgiving’s national gas price average is shaping up to be the lowest since 2015. The holiday weekend average that year was a nickel cheaper at $2.05.
While in any other year, this would have been incentive for people to travel during the holiday, AAA forecasts a decrease in Thanksgiving travel this year due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.