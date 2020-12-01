Following the Thanksgiving weekend the average price for gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is seven cents higher this week than last week, at a current $2.52 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released on Monday. A year ago this week the price per gallon averaged $2.77.
The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities this week are as follows: Elysburg, $2.64, Lewisburg, $2.39, Mifflinburg, $2.49, Milton, $2.57, Mount Carmel, $2.47, Selinsgrove, $2.58, Shamokin, $2.94, and Sunbury, $2.55. The national gas price average this week is $2.12 a gallon, according to AAA.
—RICK DANDES