The price for a gallon of gasoline across the Susquehanna Valley is two cents higher this week at $2.47, than last week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, released on Monday.
A year ago this week, the price for a gallon was $2.77. The average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Valley municipalities are as follows: Elysburg, $2.52, Lewisburg, $2.44, Mifflinburg, $2.47, Milton, $2.48, Mount Carmel, $2.43, Selinsgrove, $2.51, Shamokin, $2.46, and Sunbury, $2.49. $2.487
The national gas price average is $2.18. In a typical year, a hurricane season like the one experienced this year, would have caused gas prices to spike. But, 2020 is not a typical year. Low U.S. gasoline demand and large supply has helped contain any impact to local gas prices, AAA said.
— RICK DANDES