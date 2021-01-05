Valley drivers will be paying on average $2.58 for a gallon of gas, five cents more than last week, according to AAA's East Central Gas Price Report.
One year ago this week, the price per gallon was $2.81. By municipality, the price [on average] of gas is as follows: Elysburg, $2.67, Lewisburg, $2.52, Mifflinburg, $2.50, Milton, $2.60, Mount Carmel, $2.60, Selinsgrove, $2.58, Shamokin, $2.61, and Sunbury, $2.53.
While the national gas price average of $2.25 is nine cents more than last month, January gas prices are already 33 cents cheaper than this time last year. That is the largest year-over-year difference at the beginning of January since 2015. How high or low gas prices will go in 2021 will largely depend on crude oil prices, supply and demand. AAA expects that as the Coronavirus vaccine becomes more widely available and if states loosen travel restrictions, Americans will begin to drive more which will lead to an impact at the pump.