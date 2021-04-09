SUNBURY — A bail hearing is set for one of the men involved in a November 2019 shooting in Milton.
Deionte Sherrell, 25, of Erie, is scheduled to appear in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor at 11 a.m. April 23.
Defense attorney Michael O'Donnell on Friday said he is asking the court to modify Sherrell's $200,000 cash bail. He said Sherrell is wanted on a probation violation from Erie County.
Ricky Pearson, 23, of Sunbury, is accused of shooting Derek Whitesel four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend allegedly fight off Sherrell and Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, in the first block of Elm Street in Milton last November.
Pearson, whose hearing was continued on Friday, is seeking new legal representation with the Mack Law Office in Kingston, Luzerne County. He is currently represented by Conflicts Counsel William Cannon.
Sherrell faces a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanors of accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Pearson faces 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges.
Carpenter already pleaded guilty in June to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing for his involvement in the Nov. 10 shooting. He was immediately sentenced to a minimum of seven months and 19 days — the amount of time Carpenter was in jail while awaiting trial — to a maximum of 23 months followed by 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees.